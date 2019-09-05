CLOSE
The DMV
Sen. Cardin And Rep. Cummings Take Part In Interfaith Town Hall On Baltimore Issues

Baltimore's Fort McHenry Celebrates 200th Anniversary Of Star-Spangled Banner

Source: Mark Makela / Getty

U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin and Rep. Elijah Cummings say they are working to help address some Baltimore City’s challenges.

The federal lawmakers spoke at a town hall in Pikesville on Wednesday night.

Crime and education are a top priority for both lawmakers who said Baltimore City has many challenges and local officials can’t fix them on their own.

Source:Fox Baltimore

Sen. Cardin And Rep. Cummings Take Part In Interfaith Town Hall On Baltimore Issues was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

