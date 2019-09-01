Weekend Roundup: Netflix Drops Trailer & Release Date For Hip-Hop Competion Show ‘Rhythm + Flow,& More

Netflix continues to broaden its collection of original shows and programming. With Disney’s very intriguing streaming service on the horizon, Netflix gave us our first look at its first music competition show, Rhythm + Flow. Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and T.I. will be the judges. They also join John Legend as Executive Producers on the new show as well. Pegged as Hip-Hop’s “first legit tv competition” by Chance the show premieres October 9.

Unlike other Netflix shows, there will be no binging of the entire season in one day. After it’s launch, viewers can look forward to a rollout of episodes every Wednesday on the streaming giant. It goes as follows:

Week 1 (Wednesday, October 09): The Auditions (episodes 1-4)

Week 2 (Wednesday, October 16): Cyphers, Rap Battles & Music Videos (episodes 5-7)

Week 3 (Wednesday, October 23): Samples, Collaborations & Finale (episodes 8-10)

The 49-second clip premiered during Cardi’s Made in America 2019 set and was dropped today (Sept.1) by Netflix. You can step into the trailer below.

50 Cent Declares Chris Brown Is Better Than Michael Jackson

50 Cent shook the table this weekend and made Michael Jackson fans mad in the process. The rapper is already in not water for changing the theme song to his hit Starz drama, Power and is now facing more heat. Yesterday (August 31) the “Wanksta” rapper declared that Chris Brown is better than the late King of Pop.

In the now-deleted posts, Fifty shared a screenshot of a Tweet that stated: “@chrisbrown has now sold 69.5M singles in the US, making him the 7th best selling singles artist of all time.” The mogul captioned the posts with a very bold declaration putting the Brown ahead of Jackson and pointing out to the sexual abuse allegations levied against the late singer.

“CB better then MJ to me now,” he wrote. “I can’t believe mike wanted to touch the little boys booty. what the fuck man.”

50 CENT IS CANCELLED FOR COMING FOR MICHAEL JACKSON NOPE YOU DONE @50cent pic.twitter.com/nOi9PEJBJs — ✨JEON JUNGKOOK✨ (@Jiminluvs90s) August 31, 2019

As expected, fans called the rapper out for his opinion on Twitter. Fif’s thoughts on Michael Jackson and the allegations he sexually abused boys is nothing new. Back in 2014, the rapper spoke on the claims during an interview on Hot 97.

“Something’s not right … Like when they say Michael Jackson touched the kids, I didn’t have to be there to feel like Michael Jackson touched the kids! You don’t get accused of that like once or twice! Like two or three times! People don’t just show up at your door and say, ‘You touched my kid’s butt!’”

Read more.

50 Cent says Chris Brown is better than Michael Jackson. "CB better then MJ to me now.” https://t.co/D6u0msDO0i pic.twitter.com/n1TZQb9Za5 — Complex (@Complex) August 31, 2019

Naomi Osaka’s Words of Encouragement For Coco Gauff Were Priceless

Coco Gauff’s cinderella run at the 2019 US Open came to a screeching halt. After two impressive wins to start the tournament, she was defeated by the no.1 player in the world Naomi Osaka. The 15-year-old tennis star couldn’t hold back the tears after Osaka beat her handily in a 65-minute match. The disappointment in her play was quite evident as she returned to the sideline.

Like the true champion she is, Naomi Osaka went over to the defeated Gauff and insisted she stay on the court and be a part of the post-game interview. Osaka consoled and convinced the rising star that it was better to let her emotions out in front of the 23,000 fans in attendance at Arthur Ashe Stadium, than cry alone in the shower. She said it was something she knew based on experience.

During the interview, both players were overcome with emotions as they talked about each other. Gauff, while the tears were flowing, said she will use the defeat as a learning experience and thanked her opponent.

“She did amazing, and I’m going to learn a lot from this match. She’s been so sweet to me, so thank you for this. Thank you.”

Osaka (21) showed despite her young age that she is indeed a veteran. During her emotional interview, she searched for Gauff’s parents in the crowd and shared a fantastic story praising both Coco and her mom and dad.

“I remember I used to see you guys training in the same place as us, and, for me, the fact that both of us made it, and we’re both still working as hard as we can, it’s incredible. I think you guys are amazing, and Coco, I think you’re amazing.”

Class. Act. 👏 After defeating Coco Gauff in straight sets, Naomi Osaka asked the 15-year-old to join her for the encore interview. pic.twitter.com/kcat7fRggr — espnW (@espnW) September 1, 2019

A real lesson in sportsmanship and grace from the two tennis stars.

Read more.

After the match, Naomi Osaka embraced Coco Gauff and asked the teen if she would share her interview with her on court at Arthur Ashe Stadiumhttps://t.co/eF45NvYV1Q — CNN (@CNN) September 1, 2019

Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

Weekend Roundup: Netflix Drops Trailer & Release Date For Hip-Hop Competion Show ‘Rhythm + Flow,& More was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: