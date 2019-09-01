CLOSE
The “Joy” of Spirit of Praise with Ronnette Harrison – Josh Copeland [#SOP19]

Spirit Of Praise

CLICK HERE & GET YOUR TICKETS TO SEE JOSH COPELAND PERFORM AT THE 12th Annual Spirit of Praise!

This season of Sunday Best had a lot of amazing singers gracing the stage. One, in particular, representing the DMV, made it to the final 2. He may be new to you but he’s not new to us in the D.C., Maryland and Virginia area. We are so proud of him! His name is Josh Copeland! A minister and Gospel Artist hailing from Salisbury, Maryland.

He recently released a new single called “Anything is Possible”, written by himself and Makeba Riddick-Woods, which he performed on the Sunday Best stage. It’s available for purchase on all digital download sites.

We’re excited to have Josh Copeland as part of the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration. Get your tickets now! You definitely don’t wanna miss this!

