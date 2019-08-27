Kentucky Fried Chicken has announced the release of a plant-based fried chicken recipe coming to stores! KFC’s “Beyond Fried Chicken” will be available to customers at a store in Smyrna, Georgia, near Atlanta’s SunTrust Park this week.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Beyond Meat has been a big craze spreading the nation so much so even Burger King added their Impossible Burger to their menu countrywide. But KFC is the first fast-food restaurant to offer a Beyond Meat friend chicken to their menu.
KFC will offer it’s Smyrna location customers their Beyond Fried Chicken in nuggets or boneless wings. Prices range from $1.99-$8.49 depending on the quantity ordered. No word on when KFC’s “Beyond Fried Chicken” will be available in additional stores.
Famous Vegans & Vegetarians
Famous Vegans & Vegetarians
1. Vanessa Williams – VeganSource: 1 of 4
2. Angela Bassett – VegetarianSource: 2 of 4
3. Erykah Badu – VeganSource: 3 of 4
4. Tia Mowry – VeganSource: 4 of 4
The Latest:
- 50 Cent Tells The Emmy’s To “Kiss His Black A**” While Boasting ‘Power’ Ratings
- Leslie Jones Not Returning To ‘Saturday Night Live’ After Five Seasons
- Alexis Ohanian Subtly Shades His Wife’s “Rival” Maria Sharapova With The Perfect T-Shirt Selection
- Popeyes Reveals They’re Sold Out Of Their New Chicken Sandwich (For Now)
- Wendy Williams Squashes Beef With Nene Leakes At Strip Club?
- Reebok Dropping Swarovski Crystal Laced Sneaker Via Amazon and Google Home
- Mayvenn Is Changing The Hair Game With Free Install Service
- Richard Pryor Jr. Says He Was Molested By Paul Mooney [Video]
- Would A ‘Martin’ Reboot Work In Today’s Social Climate?
- Jidenna Talks Queer Leaders & Civilizations In Africa When Discussing Homophobia In Black Community
Kentucky Fried Chicken Coming Out with Plant Based Chicken was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com