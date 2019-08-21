‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Fight Breaks Out Between Two Couples

Allegedly two couples got into a fight while filming up WeTV’s “Marriage Boot Camp.” The fight started between two Ex Love & Hip Hop Hollywood stars, Hazel E and Shanda Denyce. Sources say, Shanda approached Hazel about an Instagram post she made about dark-skinned girls back in 2017. Chile two years later, Shanda had something to say, in the post Hazel was calling out Shanda and other co-stars in her post. All the ladies have been been going back and forth with Hazel on the show.

However, things got really ugly when Shanda confronted Hazel in person. They started fighting and destroyed some stuff on set. Not too long after they women started fighting, Hazel’s boyfriend Model Devon B, and Shanda’s husband, Willie Taylor from Day 26 got into it.

Things got way worse after that, the couples cracked a marble table and broke chairs. Production had to be shut down filming, and producers met with each other for an emergency meeting. The couples are still on the show, and they have started shooting again.

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: