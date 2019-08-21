Eva Marcille Changes Her Daughter’s Last Name To Her Husband’s

Eva Marcille has legally changed her daughter, Marley Rae’s last name. Eva explains that when Marley was born in 2014, she gave her, her biological father’s, Kevin McCall’s, last name. Eva and McCall broke up a couple months after Marley was born, she explains that she was a singe mother while raising Marley,

“I raised her as a single mom. And then the good Lord saw fit for me to meet an amazing man, Michael Sterling, who has become my husband and the father of my later children.”

Eva and her husband Micheal Sterling had a their first child together in April 2018, Michael Jr. They then got married last October and she is now pregnant with their second child. Eva explains more how they are a family,

“We all have the name Sterling, and Marley’s the only one with her biological father’s name. I saw it necessary and Mike saw it necessary to change her name, and so we’ve been going through the process, which I must say is not an easy process and is not for the faint at heart. But we’ve been working through it and yesterday, I can say, thank you for the honorable Judge Manning here in Fulton County Court, [who] granted me a name change for Marley. She is now officially and legally Marley Rae Sterling.”

Marley’s documents, including her birth certificate and social security card will be apart of her name change.

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: