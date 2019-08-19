The NCAA is facing serious criticize because of a new rule that they have come up with. Now, all agents who represent athletes but have a bachelors degree. It’s being called the “Rich Paul Rule.” This makes no sense to Russ because as he points out, athletes don’t have to have a degree. So why the change? He truly believes it’s becuase of this man named Rich Paul who represents a number of NBA athletes. Yep…you guessed it Paul doesn’t have a degree. This is what Russ calls the “gentrification” of the NCAA. You don’t need a degree to be good at what you do and we’ve seen this time and time again. They’re trying to keep certain folks from making money.

Russ Rant: The NCAA Is In Trouble was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

