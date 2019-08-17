CLOSE
The DMV
HomeThe DMV

Report: Stephen Curry To Launch First-Ever Golf Program At Howard

American Century Championship - Round Two

Source: Jonathan Devich / Getty

According to reports, Stephen Curry will be bringing the first-ever golf team to Howard University. Casey Bannon of The Golfer’s Journal broke the news on his official Twitter account.

No word as of yet on how involved Curry will be with the program or where tournaments will be played. The former two-time MVP is an avid golfer and plays in celebrity tournaments all across the country. He received an exemption to play in a tournament in the Korn Ferry Tour, a developmental tour for the PGA.

Curry is also a producer for the ABC game show “Holy Moly,” a head to head mini-golf competition on larger than life courses.

Source: Bleacher Report, Casey Bannon

NEWS ROUNDUP: Stephen Curry Becomes First Unanimous NBA MVP…AND MORE

WATCH: Stephen Curry’s Most Electrifying Plays

 

Report: Stephen Curry To Launch First-Ever Golf Program At Howard was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
[Photos] Behind The Majic With Donnie Simpson & After 7 [Presented By Boost Mobile]
Behind The Majic With Donnie Simpson & After 7 [Presented By Boost Mobile]
27 photos
Videos
Latest
Melvin Crispell III Wins Season 9 Of ‘BET…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
People Weren’t Too Pleased That Rihanna Will Honor…
 5 days ago
08.23.19
“I’ve Done It Twice” Angela Bassett Reveals She’s…
 5 days ago
08.23.19
Dwight Howard Confirms Engagement To 21-Year-Old Te’a Cooper
 5 days ago
08.23.19
Everyone’s In Trouble: MTV Announces Series Where People…
 5 days ago
08.22.19
Eva Marcille Reveals Why She Changed Her Daughter’s…
 6 days ago
08.22.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close