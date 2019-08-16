CLOSE
Missy Elliott to Receive 2019 VMA Video Vanguard Award

After 20+ years of proving her legendary status in the music industry and black culture, it has been announced that Supa Dupa Fly MC Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott will be this year’s recipient of the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards show.  Since her 1997 debut, Missy has been heavily influencing the overall music scene. From her impressive lyricism to her extreme visuals and choreography, Missy is more than deserving of this achievement. The rapper, producer, songwriter triple-threat is a five-time Grammy Award winner and the first female hip-hop artist to have been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

“Missy’s impact on the music landscape is indelible,” said Bruce Gillmer, MTV Intl. co-brand head and Viacom music and music talent head. “Her creative vision across production, performance and songwriting is unmatched.”

The VMAs will air on MTV at 8 p.m. on Aug. 26 and will be hosted by comedian, actor and author Sebastian Maniscalco, live from Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.  Missy is set to perform for the first time since 2003! You do not want to miss this one.

