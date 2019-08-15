Janet Jackson Explains Why She Does Not Have A Nanny

Janet Jackson recently revealed that she does not have a nanny for her two year-old son Eissa. In an interview for the Daily Telegraph’s Stellar magazine, Jackson, 53, opened up about the challenges of continuing to work and being a mom,

“It is hard being a working mother,” she told the Australian outlet, according to Entertainment Tonight. “I don’t have a nanny, I do it all myself.”

She even shared that even though she doesn’t any hired help, her son is always looked after when she has professional commitments, she says, “of course, when I’m working someone watches him, but it’s my baby and me.”

She continued about how much motherhood has changed her life, and her career. Jackson recently told The Sunday Times that she’s “in a great space.” “I have a beautiful son,” she said, God knows I’m not. But I think what they are seeing is the energy and that extra drive I’m getting from the inspiration of Eissa,”.

Janet’s Las Vegas residency is going to be ending later this month, she went on to share that while she’s continuing to perform she’s “slowed down a great deal” so she can be with her son more.

She explains that she slowed down on rehearsals, “I don’t rehearse as many hours as I used to because of being with my baby. My days have been cut in half so I can spend that time with him.”

However, Janet makes a point saying, “If my mother did it with nine children, there’s no reason I can’t.”

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: