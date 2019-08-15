CLOSE
Vic Jagger
HomeVic Jagger

Magic Johnson Creates Top 60 Lists For His 60th Birthday

HollyRod Foundation's 21st Annual DesignCare Gala

Source: Vivien Killilea / Getty

NBA champion  “Magic” Johnson is one of the most remarkable athletes and entrepreneurs of all time! However, Magic loves his social media just as much as anyone else. Magic Johnson is celebrating his 60th birthday and since all these list have been created, Magic decided to make his own top 60 lists. Since the popular, “Best Rapper of All Time” lists went viral on both Twitter and Instagram, he created his own lists.

For his upcoming 60th birthday, Magic posted lists of his top favorites. He listed each thing in alphabetical order! The first list he posted 60 favorite films.

Since he is also a businessman, he owns movie theaters, 24-Hour Fitness facilities, Starbucks coffee shops, and his former team, the Los Angeles Lakers – Magic is a master money-maker, he then listed 60 of his top athletes turned entrepreneurs.

Lastly, Magic made a list of his favorite travel destinations and TV shows.

midday buzz , quick buzz

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
[Photos] Behind The Majic With Donnie Simpson & After 7 [Presented By Boost Mobile]
Behind The Majic With Donnie Simpson & After 7 [Presented By Boost Mobile]
27 photos
Videos
Latest
Melvin Crispell III Wins Season 9 Of ‘BET…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
People Weren’t Too Pleased That Rihanna Will Honor…
 5 days ago
08.23.19
“I’ve Done It Twice” Angela Bassett Reveals She’s…
 5 days ago
08.23.19
Dwight Howard Confirms Engagement To 21-Year-Old Te’a Cooper
 5 days ago
08.23.19
Everyone’s In Trouble: MTV Announces Series Where People…
 5 days ago
08.22.19
Eva Marcille Reveals Why She Changed Her Daughter’s…
 6 days ago
08.22.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close