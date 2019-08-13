CLOSE
The DMV
Greater Baltimore Urban League Denies BPD Request To Use Their Building To Monitor Crime

Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison

The Greater Baltimore Urban League said it will not allow the city’s police department to use their building to monitor crime in a west Baltimore neighborhood. Baltimore City Councilman Eric Costello called Greater Baltimore Urban League president Tiffany Majors last week to ask a favor on behalf of the Baltimore Police: Could detectives use the nonprofit’s West Side headquarters to conduct covert surveillance of suspected drug dealing in an adjacent apartment complex?

 

Greater Baltimore Urban League Denies BPD Request To Use Their Building To Monitor Crime was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

