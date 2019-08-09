CLOSE
Vic Jagger
Singer Michel’le Returning To Reality TV

Singer Michel’le is making her return, however, to reality TV! Michel’le has been on the around since the late 80s. But Michel’le has been on TV before. She was apart of three seasons on R&B Divas LA from 2013-2015. She has also shared story, Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge & Michel’le also aired on Lifetime in 2016.

TheJasmineBRAND exclusively reports, that the hit 90’s singer will now be on the upcoming season of Marriage Boot Camp on WeTV. The show is for couples who are having trouble and they come and receive help from experts, they go through different relationship-building assignments.

So, it is not clear yet who she will appear on the show with, but she does have history with Suge Knight, who she has a daughter with, and Dr. Dre, who she has a son with.

 

