Wendy Williams Says She Didn’t Relapsed, And Tells Why She Didn’t Have A Prenup With Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter

We all know Wendy Williams had a rough year, however she says never relapsed. She shut down reports that she relapsed on her road to sobriety, but a n insider said…..

“She was in a bad way and disappeared from the studio after her show Monday. She went back to the sober house only to check herself out and decided to start drinking. It’s not clear where she went but she headed in the direction of her home in Jersey and managed to find alcohol along the way.”

“Word got back to the studio and there was panic and concern, everyone was looking for her, no one knew whether there would be a show today. She was eventually found and was drunk, she was immediately taken to the hospital…everyone was amazed that she made it in to the studio this morning to do the show.”

However, there were reports that her now ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, welcomed a ‘love child’ with his side piece of roughly 15 years. She filed for divorce in April but she is now, she said during an interview with Sway’s Universe, she’s says back on the dating scene. She then revealed why she and Hunter didn’t have a prenup she says, “I didn’t think it would end… That’s not sexy to introduce paperwork when you’re in love with somebody. But as a grown person, I get with another grown person, and that grown person would also have a thriving career. I’d choose differently this time. Look I’m 55, I don’t want to be with someone who wants to be a rapper. You might see me on a date with a 32-year-old, please don’t mistake that for anything other than we’re on a date.”

Wendy also says, “I want a divorce like yesterday. I wanted a divorce… whenever I found out, four months ago. I want to be friends with Kevin. Not because we have a son, but because that was real love. I still love him, just not in that way. You’re either in or you’re out with me. I still have love for him, and I wish him the best in his new life, with his new family…” Wendy and Hunter will continue to raise their son, 19-year-old Kevin Hunter, Jr., Williams added that the divorce papers haven’t been signed yet.

