Busta Rhymes Taken Off a London Flight After Verbally Assaulting a Female Passenger

Chile….Busta Rhymes’ trip to London didn’t go too well. He was removed from a flight right after he landed in the Heathrow Airport. There have been reports of a situation that happened between Busta and young family. Busta was upset over someone having their bags in his overhead area; however, he had about five carry-ons and most flights only allow one or two.

Passengers on the flight said he asked being very aggressive, “Who’s got all their stuff in my locker?” He allegedly started yelling at a female passenger, ordering her to take her bags out of the overhead area so he could put his five carry-on bags there. A witness said Busta then started yelling at the female passenger, and he was “agitated, aggressive and rude.”

Then another passenger said basically he was being extra, “He turned around and demanded to know whose stuff it was. This British woman stood up and said the bags belonged to her. He was ranting and raving, getting really angry and demanding to know why she had used his locker. He told her to move her stuff immediately. He began shouting and behaving extremely aggressively and the woman was getting more and more upset, she began crying.” Sources say the young lady’s husband, tried to stand up for her and step up to Busta, he said that he was upsetting her causing her to cry, she was at the point where she more than happy to move her things. The husband was trying to diffuse the situation, to which Busta replied, “Let’s go homeboy”.

The situation was handled, allowing Busta to move to first-class, so then flight could finally take off. But look, when he went back to his seat he told the passenger who confronted him, he told them, “I’m sure we will clear this up in London” which can be almost like a threat.

So something must’ve happened after that, the police were waiting for him in London. He was taken off the flight as soon as it landed, however, no arrest was made.

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: