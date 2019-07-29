Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario

Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario ! Tonight, Kia is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Kia and Anika are in their early 40’s and have been friends since freshmen year of college. Kia says Anika called her in tears saying her house is going to be foreclosed on in a couple of days. Anika said she tried to raise the money but unfortunately wasn’t able to raise all of it so she asked Kia desperately for $5000.00. So without question, Kia came to her rescue. It’s been almost two years and recently Anika got windfall of money from a car accident. Kia says Anika called her asking if she would be a bridesmaid in her wedding but she never mentioned the money she owed her. In fact Anika mentioned the dress would only cost $300. Kia is completely distraught and tonight she wants to know how she should handle this situation moving forward.

Connect With Us On Social Media

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: