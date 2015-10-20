CLOSE
Usher Turns 37, Gets Best Birthday Serenade Ever! [PHOTO, VIDEO]

Usher turned 37 on October 14 and to celebrate he got a very special surprise. He and his maybe-wife Grace Miguel were at the White House and having a conversation with the Obamas when their social secretary came out with a birthday cupcake.

And then, to Usher’s complete surprise, the Obamas proceeded to sing “Happy Birthday” to him.

Watch the video and consider how you’d feel if you could say the Obamas serenaded you on your birthday. It must be nice to be a celeb!

Who would you most like to sing Happy Birthday to you?

Who would you most like to sing Happy Birthday to you?

 


