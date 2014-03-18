CLOSE
Fantastic Voyage Day 2 Recap: John Legend, Ice Cube, a 70′s Ball & MORE!!!!

Day two of the Fantastic Voyage 2014 was simply amazing! In the two days on this cruise, I’ve experienced what most would typically take entire week maybe even two weeks to achieve. My morning started with working out with Darren Henson. And since it isn’t often that I get to work out with a fitness guru/actor I was definitely up for the challenge! Needless to say, he takes his workouts seriously.

Now that I have witnessed with my own eyes what goes down during the Fantastic Voyage , (I’ve been told several times, what goes on, on the ship, stays on the ship) I figured I may need a image consultant. Thankfully Sybil had us covered during her conversation with the real life Olivia Pope aka Judy Smith.  She spoke about the hit television show “Scandal” and more.  The entire audience was intrigued, but I wonder if they all they all felt like me? I just wanted to hire her for a day lol!

After “Sybil’s Book Club” conversation, I headed out to the pool deck for an afternoon concert with Ice Cube and George Clinton.   And speaking of Ice Cube he has to be drinking something from the fountain of youth because he never ages.  After c-walking across the pool deck and yelled out ‘west side, not to mention I’m not even from west coast, I realized that I was partying next to the P-Funk king himself, George Clinton who was in the audience checking out Cube’s performance before he hit the stage himself.

Ice-Cube

(Sidebar: That is what I can appreciate about this cruise, it’s not everyday you get the opportunity to meet celebrities and they want to have fun just like you!) After George Clinton hit the stage and performed ‘Flashlight”, I was officially tired and ready for nap, but then I realized it was only 2 o’clock in the afternoon!

George-Tom

The Tom Joyner Cruise is not only about partying, drinking and having a good time,  crew passengers are also given the opportunity purchase fine art paintings from The Tom Joyner Foundation and the money goes towards scholarships for HBCU’s. I had opportunity to  attend the ribbon cutting ceremony for the paint gallery and I must say the paintings are amazing.

After the ribbon cutting ceremony I felt like I was running on fumes , but  when I heard KEM and John Legend would be having an intimate performance I had to rub some  concealer under my eyes and get to the concert! Can I mention that men in tailored suits, just does something to me! Look at KEM!

KEM

That suit is tailored!! Kem was the total package! He covered all of his hits and he didn’t short change the crowd not one bit! I’m surprised Tom Joyner was able to secure two power houses in one night! But Tom Joyner, is Tom Joyner! That man can pull of anything!  We witnessed that when John Legend hit the stage performing a few of his classic hits.

And just when you thought it was over crew passengers put on their best 70’s outfit and partied the night away.  This is definitely an experience that I will never forget and did I mention this is only day 2???

70's-Ball-FV

Check back each day for more updates straight from the ship!

(Photos: Rance Elgin)

Fantastic Voyage Day 2 Recap: John Legend, Ice Cube, a 70′s Ball & MORE!!!!  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

