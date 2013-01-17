RHOA’s Kandi Burruss Is Engaged!

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member Kandi Burruss attends the Bravo network 2012 upfront presentation on Wednesday, April 4, 2012 in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini)

Kandi Burruss of “Real House Wives Of Atlanta” and her beau of over one year, Todd Tucker, are engaged, according to US Weekly.

The googly-eyed pair reportedly got engaged on New Year’s Day and Tucker put a 2-carat white diamond shiner on Burruss’ finger to seal the deal.

The couple leaked their happy news to US Weekly and also revealed some interesting deets about the events that led up to Tucker’s romantic proposal. Tucker admitted he had the ring, which was designed by Gregg Ruth, shipped to him from Vegas. The sparkler caught Burruss’ eye on a previous RHOA trip to Sin City and she called to tell him about it. The 39-year-old said that he actually had the ring in his possession for nearly four months before asking Burruss to marry him.

The magic happened at around 1:30 a.m. during a New Year’s Eve celebration at their home in Atlanta. But before actually carrying out his plan to ask Burruss for her hand, Tucker checked in with Riley, her 10-year-old daughter, to ask for her blessing before proposing to her mom.

After receiving the OK from Riley, the Bravo producer went the traditional route of getting down on bended knee in front of friends and family and asking Burruss to marry him. She accepted Tucker’s proposal through streams of tears. The excited bride-to-be told US, “I used to make jokes with my friends that I [was] part of the Forever Single Club, that’s what I said before, but now I’m totally different.”

Congrats you two!

