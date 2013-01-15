300-Pound Woman Falls Through N.Y.C. Sidewalk

A 31-year-old Queens woman took a seven-foot plunge right through a Manhattan sidewalk Friday night. The unidentified 300-plus pounder had to be rescued by firefighters and emergency crews who had to resort to using “sophisticated” equipment, according to the New York Post.

Reportedly, the woman was standing against a wall trying to get out of the rainy weather while waiting for a bus, when suddenly, witnesses stated, the sidewalk just caved in beneath her.

“The woman was enormous. She had to be more than 300 pounds,” Daniel Crumity, 44, told the New York Post. Crumity said that he saw the entire episode from the window of a bar, adding, “It happened so fast she did not scream or anything. Everybody in the bar got up to look.”

The woman fell through a slab of concrete that connected to the basement of a restaurant. In order to fish the woman out of sidewalk sinkhole, firefighters and EMT workers had to resort to utilizing a “high-angle rescue unit,” which is similar to a crane with cargo netting.

It reportedly took about 30 minutes before rescue workers could get the woman out of the hole.

Watch video of the incident here:

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, so her arm injury could be treated.

As to why the sidewalk actually gave way, fire officials are guesstimating that the age of the platform had something to do with it.

