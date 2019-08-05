An acclaimed singer and performer, Al B. Sure! brings the same passion and delivery to radio, extending a relationship that started almost 20 years ago. Love and R&B with Al B. Sure! delivers his feeling for the music, the moment and a personal connection every Sunday through Friday 7PM to Midnight. Al B!’s vision for the new format is to take the listener on a journey, supplying romantic current and classic hit soulful music, including weekly visits from celebrity guests and intriguing personalities from every genre of the entertainment industry.

Al B. Sure! The Performer

Al. B. Sure!’s history in the entertainment industry spans three decades. From Mt. Vernon, NY Albert Brown found his love for singing in the church choir. Assisting his pastor in building a recording booth, he captured a four-track recording of Sunday’s sermon and choir, later delivering the track to the local station. From there Al B! launched his career with the 1988 debut Warner Bros album “In Effect Mode” which has been RIAA certified triple platinum and climbed to the #1 position on Billboard’s R&B chart for an astounding seven straight weeks. Since then, his career has thrived, receiving recognition with 4 Grammys, numerous awards including an American Music Award for Best New R&B Artist, and more than 75 ASCAP Awards for writing and composition performance.

Al B. Sure! The Radio Talent

His radio career happened naturally starting in the early 2000s during a visit to the Bay Area for a charity event. Al B! did an interview with radio legend Renel on 98.1 KISS FM. Hearing the interview, the Program Director asked if Al B. Sure! would consider doing a weekend radio show featuring the soundtrack of our generation. Next came syndication with ABC Radio Networks with the launch of his ‘Secret Garden Radio’ format of intense romantic classic hit music, adding celebrity interviews focused on relationship-driven topics syndicated to over 60 stations on The Touch R&B format as well as The Armed Forces Network.

