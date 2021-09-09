Wash Mystics Players Share Their Favorite Spots In DC

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

New to the Washington Mystics and DC, Alysha Clark had the pleasure of exploring our city with the help of her teammates.

Alysha Clark, is 9 year veteran in the WNBA and 2x WNBA Champion. She played for the Seattle Storm since 2012 before coming to the District in 2021. So with a new city comes new adventures! Checkout Washington Mystics players; Leilani Mitchell, Elena Delle Donne, Myisha Hines-Allen, Ariel Atkins, and Natasha Cloud’s favorite spots for her to check out while discovering DC. Let us know which is your favorite too…

