Miss Toni Braxton Didn’t Come To Play With Us

Toni Braxton has been slaying red carpets in thigh-bearing, skin showing, neck plunging looks since the 90s; paired with a bold short cut and nothing buy face hunty! Toni Braxton gave us vocals and visuals during her performance of Unbreak My Heart at the 2019 American Music Awards Sunday night and we’re in a funnel of nostalgia. Seriously, Toni has always been a sexy brown bombshell and we stan!
At 52 years young, Toni hasn’t met a carpet or performance she hasn’t slayed. Keep scrolling for more of her iconic looks.
1. 2019 American Music Awards – Roaming Show And BackstageSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 24: Toni Braxton performs onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
4. 57th GRAMMY Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 08: Toni Braxton attends The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the STAPLES Center on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.
6. The Grammy Awards Pre-Grammy Gala – ArrivalsSource:Getty
BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 07: Toni Braxton arrives at The Grammy Awards Pre-Grammy Gala held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 7, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California.
8. The 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
SInger Toni Braxton arrives at the 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 31, 2010 in Los Angeles, California.
9. Clive Davis And The Recording Academy’s 2012 Salute To Industry Icons Gala – ArrivalsSource:Getty
BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 11: Toni Braxton arrives at the Clive Davis and The Recording Academy’s 2012 Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Richard Branson at The Beverly Hilton hotel on February 11, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California.
11. 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 13: Toni Braxton arrives for the 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at the Staples Center, February 13, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.
12. 2010 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute To Industry Icons – ArrivalsSource:Getty
Toni Braxton attends the 2010 Pre-Grammy Gala & Salute To Industry Icons at Beverly Hills Hilton on January 30, 2010 in Beverly Hills, California.
13. Toni Braxton, winner @ 2001 Grammy Awards; in LA 2/21/01Source:Getty
UNITED STATES – FEBRUARY 21: Toni Braxton, winner @ 2001 Grammy Awards; in LA 2/21/01
14. GRAMMY Park – Artist Spotlight: Toni Braxton With Andra DaySource:Getty
BROOKLYN, NY – MAY 08: Singer Toni Braxton poses backstage at the GRAMMY Park – Artist Spotlight: Toni Braxton With Andra Day on May 08, 2016 in Brooklyn, New York.
16. THE BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS IN LAS VEGASSource:Getty
THE BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS IN LAS VEGAS
17. 2016 BET Awards – Press RoomSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 26: Singer Toni Braxton poses for pictures in the press room during the 2016 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
19. 36th Annual Grammy Awards held at Radio City Music HallSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NY CIRCA 1994: Toni Braxton attends the 36th Annual Grammy Awards held at Radio City Music Hall circa 1994 in New York City.
20. Patrick McMullan ArchivesSource:Getty
EAST HAMPTON, NY – JULY 29: Toni Braxton attends Jaci and Morris L. Reid host The Third Annual VH1 Save The Music Benefit at The Estate of Jaci and Morris L. Reid on July 29, 2005 in East Hampton, NY.
23. 2016 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 01: Songwriter Toni Braxton attends the 2016 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards at Woodruff Arts Center on September 1, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.
24. Toni Braxton In Concert At Hard Rock Live!Source:Getty
HOLLYWOOD, FL – OCTOBER 26: Toni Braxton performs onstage at Hard Rock Live! in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on October 26, 2016 in Hollywood, Florida.
25. Toni Braxton At Marc Bouwer ShowSource:Getty
Musician Toni Braxton models a dress at the Marc Bouwer fashion show in Bryant Park, New York, New York, 1997.
26. 44th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
PASADENA, CA – APRIL 30: Singer Toni Braxton attends the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on April 30, 2017 in Pasadena, California.
28. Patrick McMullan ArchivesSource:Getty
BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JANUARY 30: Toni Braxton attends Pre-GRAMMY Gala & Salute to Industry Icons with Clive Davis at Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 30, 2010 in Beverly Hills, California.
29. Tony Awards – Toni BraxtonSource:Getty
Toni Braxton arrives at the 2003 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
31. 2017 Soul Train Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 05: Recording artist Toni Braxton attends the 2017 Soul Train Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 5, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
33. 2017 Soul Train Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 05: Toni Braxton attends the 2017 Soul Train Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 5, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
34. “Faith Under Fire: The Antoinette Tuff Story” ScreeningSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 23: Toni Braxton attends “Faith Under Fire: The Antoinette Tuff Story” Screening at NeueHouse Madison Square on January 23, 2018 in New York City.
36. 2009 American Music Awards.Source:Getty
Toni Braxton.
37. 61st Annual Grammy Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 10: Toni Braxton attends the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
40. WE tv’s “Braxton Family Values” Season 6 PremiereSource:Getty
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 02: Toni Braxton attends WE tv’s “Braxton Family Values” Season 6 Premiere at The Doheny Room on April 02, 2019 in West Hollywood, California.
41. Photo of Toni BraxtonSource:Getty
UNSPECIFIED – CIRCA 1990: Photo of Toni Braxton