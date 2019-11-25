Toni Braxton has been slaying red carpets in thigh-bearing, skin showing, neck plunging looks since the 90s; paired with a bold short cut and nothing buy face hunty! Toni Braxton gave us vocals and visuals during her performance of Unbreak My Heart at the 2019 American Music Awards Sunday night and we’re in a funnel of nostalgia. Seriously, Toni has always been a sexy brown bombshell and we stan!

At 52 years young, Toni hasn’t met a carpet or performance she hasn’t slayed. Keep scrolling for more of her iconic looks.

Miss Toni Braxton Didn’t Come To Play With Us was originally published on hellobeautiful.com