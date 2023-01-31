HomeStyle & Fashion

The Real Housewives of Potomac Give Us Shades of Blue For The Bravo Reunion [Photos]

Celebrities Visit BuzzFeed's "AM To DM" - August 26, 2019

Source: Gary Gershoff / Getty

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 7 is coming to an end so you know what that means! It’s time for the reunion!

Along with all the shade, drama, confrontations, and answers from the questions we all need, there’s also the fashion that viewers look forward to! This season’s promo looks were in red but the reunion is giving shades of blue! Checkout their photos below and make sure to watch the reunion on Bravo beginning February 12th.

1. Karen Huger

Real Housewives of Potomac Source:Bravo

Sculptural accents were present as well with Karen rocking a single statement shoulder on her plunging gown.

2. Candiace Dillard Bassett

Real Housewives of Potomac Source:Bravo

Candiace liked stunning in a floor-length full-feather design with a thigh-high slit and sweetheart neckline. 

3. Gizelle Bryant

Real Housewives of Potomac Source:Bravo

Gizelle opted for a high-necked, gloved column with crystal accents.

4. Mia Thornton

RHOP Reunion Source:Bravo

Mia, who’s never afraid to show some skin, looked fab in a plunging sequin-adorned top with sheer panels. 

5. Ashley Darby

Real Housewives of Potomac Source:Bravo

Ashley, also never afraid to show some skin, wore a skin-baring two-tone dress.

6. Dr. Wendy Osefo

Real Housewives of Potomac Source:Bravo

Wendy showcasing a sparkling scalloped structure on her crystal fringed number. 

7. Robyn Dixon

RHOP Reunion Source:Bravo

Robyn wore a crystal-adorned strapless gown. 

8. Charrisse Jackson-Jordan

Real Housewives of Potomac Source:Bravo

Charrisse Jackson-Jordan gave us a peek of skin in the waist and leg as the dark blue flowed down her body.

Close