The Real Housewives of Potomac Give Us Shades of Blue For The Bravo Reunion [Photos]

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 7 is coming to an end so you know what that means! It’s time for the reunion!
Along with all the shade, drama, confrontations, and answers from the questions we all need, there’s also the fashion that viewers look forward to! This season’s promo looks were in red but the reunion is giving shades of blue! Checkout their photos below and make sure to watch the reunion on Bravo beginning February 12th.
1. Karen HugerSource:Bravo
Sculptural accents were present as well with Karen rocking a single statement shoulder on her plunging gown.
2. Candiace Dillard BassettSource:Bravo
Candiace liked stunning in a floor-length full-feather design with a thigh-high slit and sweetheart neckline.
3. Gizelle BryantSource:Bravo
Gizelle opted for a high-necked, gloved column with crystal accents.
4. Mia ThorntonSource:Bravo
Mia, who’s never afraid to show some skin, looked fab in a plunging sequin-adorned top with sheer panels.
5. Ashley DarbySource:Bravo
Ashley, also never afraid to show some skin, wore a skin-baring two-tone dress.
6. Dr. Wendy OsefoSource:Bravo
Wendy showcasing a sparkling scalloped structure on her crystal fringed number.
7. Robyn DixonSource:Bravo
Robyn wore a crystal-adorned strapless gown.
8. Charrisse Jackson-JordanSource:Bravo
Charrisse Jackson-Jordan gave us a peek of skin in the waist and leg as the dark blue flowed down her body.