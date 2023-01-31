The Real Housewives of Potomac Give Us Shades of Blue For The Bravo Reunion [Photos]

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 7 is coming to an end so you know what that means! It’s time for the reunion!

DON’T MISS THE LATEST NEWS! JOIN OUR TEXT CLUB! TEXT ‘MyMajic’ TO 24042!

Along with all the shade, drama, confrontations, and answers from the questions we all need, there’s also the fashion that viewers look forward to! This season’s promo looks were in red but the reunion is giving shades of blue! Checkout their photos below and make sure to watch the reunion on Bravo beginning February 12th.

RELATED:

Michelle Obama Admits She’s A Real Housewives Of Potomac Fan

Unexpected Twists of Drama For Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac

Nicki Minaj Goes In On The Girls As Guest Host On ‘Real Housewives Of Potomac’ Reunion

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.