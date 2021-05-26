Let’s be honest, some beauty myths can take a toll on the overall health of your skin. For instance, the idea that people with rich melanin don’t need to wear sunscreen is a myth that personally makes me cringe. The truth of the matter is that sun protection is not an option for deep skin tones, it’s actually a necessity. Skin cancer may not be as common in the Black community, but it’s definitely possible if you avoid sun protection. Not to mention, it can wreak havoc on your complexion. Melanated skin tones are more prone to hyperpigmentation and with exposure to the sun, those pesky dark spots can become permanent and graduate to something more serious, according to board-certified dermatologist Dr. Hope Mitchell.
Some people are resistant to sunscreen because of the pesky white film it leaves behind. Thanks to the ever-changing beauty world, there are a plethora of sunscreen formulas that are formulated to complement your skin tone. In other words, you don’t have to worry about looking like Casper the friendly ghost. Plus, many of these formulas also double as a moisturizer, which comes in handy to pare down your routine. All you have to do is apply a ¼ teaspoon for the face or 2 to 3 finger lengths — per esthetician Anika Bodden — to keep your skin protected.
If you’re ready to score the maximum level of sun protection for your skin, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve compiled a list of six of our favorite sunscreen formulas that work like a charm. Grab your credit and get ready to stock up on this must-have essential.
6 Sunscreen Formulas That Won’t Leave You With A Ghost-Like Complexion was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Black Girl SunscreenSource:Target
There is a reason why this sunscreen tops our list. For starters, the name says it all. We live for products that are designed with melanin-rich skin in mind. Plus, this must-have works double duty as a moisturizer and sunscreen (with SPF 30) to provides long-lasting hydration and sun protection. And it’s made with natural ingredients. Yo can’t go wrong with using Black Girl Sunscreen ($18.99, Blackgirlsunscreen.com) in your routine.
2. Bolden SPF 30 Brightening MoisturizerSource:Bolden
Another Black-owned sunscreen we can’t get enough of is the Bolden SPF 30 Brightening Moisturizer ($28.00, Boldenusa.com). This unique offering combines the power of vitamin C and SPF 30 to provide the maximum level of sun protection while brightening skin tone and tackling signs of aging. And like we promised, you won’t be left to deal with a white cast.
3. Urban Hydration Castor & Shea MoistureSource:Urban Hydration
If there is one sunscreen that should be on your radar, the Urban Hydration Castor & Shea Moisture SPF 30 ($12.99, Target.com) takes the cake. This Black-owned find is made with castor oil, shea butter, and SPF 30 to help combat dryness while protecting skin from harmful UV rays and signs of aging. We also dig that it’s suitable for all skin types.
4. Eleven by Venus Williams Unrivaled Sun Serum SPF 35Source:Eleven
For folks that are partial to sun protection in the form of serum, it’s time to pay attention. Tennis phenomenon Venus Williams is behind the Eleven by Venus Unrivaled Sun Serum SPF 35 sunscreen ($50.00, Ulta.com). While this option is a bit pricey, the results make it worthy. Perfect for all skin types, this sun serum offers great sun protection with a Demi-matte finish. It’s perfect to smooth on over your moisturizer or under your beauty beat. It’s also formulated with prickly pear stem extract and safflower oleosomes that works to calm, firm, hydrate skin and protect against environmental stressors.
5. AbsoluteJOI Daily Hydrating Moisturizing CreamSource:AbsoluteJOI
The AbsoluteJOI Daily Hydrating Moisturizing Cream with Mineral Sunscreen ($42.00, Absolutejoi.com) is in a league of its own. Boasting a 3-in-1 formula that provides makeup coverage, hydration, and SPF 30, you’ll be able to rock a flawless complexion without all of the extras. We also love that it tackles existing, helps to prevent future breakouts, and gives your skin a radiant glow.
6. Unsun Mineral Tinted SunscreenSource:Unsun
Last but certainly not least, we have Unsun Mineral Tinted Sunscreen ($29.00, Dermstore.com) A far cry from many sunscreen formulas, this pick provides optimum sun protection without the use of harsh chemicals. It blends shea butter, vitamin E, coconut oil and five different fruit extracts along with SPF 30 to cover all the bases on sun protection and skin health. It boasts a lightweight formulas that seeps into skin with ease.