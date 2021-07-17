Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Shaun King found fame as a vocal and passionate advocate of justice for Black Americans but has also earned the reputation of being a grifter by the same families he claimed to support. It appears that the beleaguered activist has deleted his popular Twitter account and the reactions are full of explosive slander.

On Saturday (July 17), folks on Twitter began to take notice that King’s account was apparently taken down, leading to a flurry of replies and speculation of the possible reasons why. In recent days, Samaria Rice, the mother of slain boy Tamir Rice, called out King and other activists who have been connected in the same spaces.

King has faced accusations of swindling families and businesses out of funds in the name of activism and the like. He has even been accused of harassing women and has been dogged by claims that he’s not the person he portrays on social media among other charges upon his character.

The reactions are all over the top and we’ve got them listed out below. We’ll update this post should any new details arise.

UPDATE:

It appears that King’s deletion of his Twitter account was a deliberate choice. A screengrab of his final tweet mirrors the same message seen below:

I’m taking off of social media for the rest of July. See you in August. Follow @mrsraiking for family updates. Follow @GrassrootsLaw & @RealJustice.

—

Photo: Getty

Sounds About Light: Shaun King AKA Talcum X Deletes Twitter Account, The Slander Is Explosive was originally published on hiphopwired.com