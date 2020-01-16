CLOSE
Alicia Keys , Beyoncé Knowles , birthday
HomePhotos

Smooth Operator: 11 Photos Of Sade Adu Serving Face, Grace, & Beauty

Posted 12 hours ago

Today, we celebrate the greatness that is the Sadé Adu. The Sultry singer has been blessing us for years and it is rumored that she will be releasing new music in 2020! Today at 1pm, we will be honoring Sadeé during our “Majic Mini Concert” with Vic Jagger. Check out some of our favorite Sadé songs and check out the singer serving his grace and beauty!

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN LIVE!

 

No Ordinary Love

Smooth Operator

Nothing Can Come Between Us

 

Smooth Operator: 11 Photos Of Sade Adu Serving Face, Grace, & Beauty  was originally published on newsone.com

1. Serving face and grace.

Serving face and grace. Source:false

2. Queen of Poise.

Queen of Poise. Source:false

3. Smooth Operator.

Smooth Operator. Source:false

4. Sharing the stage with Alicia Keys while looking flawless.

Sharing the stage with Alicia Keys while looking flawless. Source:false

5. Ageless Beauty.

Ageless Beauty. Source:false

6. No Ordinary Love.

No Ordinary Love. Source:false

7. Soldier of Love, and beauty, for that matter.

Soldier of Love, and beauty, for that matter. Source:false

8. “My only regret, too young for Sade Adu.” – J. Cole

“My only regret, too young for Sade Adu.” – J. Cole Source:false

9. Sade greatly influenced the Neo-Soul genre.

Sade greatly influenced the Neo-Soul genre. Source:false
Latest
Jay-Z, Yo Gotti & Team Roc File Lawsuit…
 20 hours ago
01.16.20
Ray J Shows Up Late To Meet-&-Greet With…
 20 hours ago
01.16.20
Redman Blesses Souls With The Hand Of God…
 1 day ago
01.15.20
Snoop Dogg Teams With Dunkin’ For Limited-Edition Plant…
 1 day ago
01.15.20
16 items
Rapper Who Did Bid For Tax Evasion Endorses…
 2 days ago
01.15.20
You Don’t Know Naan: Trick Daddy Isn’t Tripping…
 2 days ago
01.15.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close