No, we still don’t have new music from Rihanna, but we definitely got some new lingerie right on time for the lover’s holiday, Valentine’s Day.

The pop star turned makeup mogul and panty slinger stars in the latest “Love On the Edge” campaign for her highly successful lingerie brand Savage x Fenty. It also slickly announced a new collaboration with her cosmetic line Fenty Beauty, showing off a new custom color for Savage x Fenty, “Gloss Bomb Heat in Lavender Savage.” Rihanna blesses our eyes elegantly rocking pieces from the brand’s latest VIP box set in the latest look book while showing off her newest makeup product. In one look, she is wearing a Lace’d Up Teddy bodysuit in “Goji Berry Red Make Me Blush” while posing with the Gloss Bomb Heat lip luminizer plus plumper.

In another look, A$AP Rocky’s boo can be seen rocking a Lace’d Up Strappy Cami in “Lilac Pink Make Me Blush,” paired with the matching “Lace’d Up Strappy Short,” just looking as Savage and sexy as she wants to be.

Of course, the collection features other pieces for both the ladies and men to ensure their Valentine’s Day is extra spicy and sexy, well, at least in the bedroom. So fellas and ladies, head over to Savage X Fenty now to browse the collection and get yourself and your significant other some V-day-inspired drip by heading here.

You can thirst over Rihanna and peep more photos from the lookbook in the gallery below.

Photo: Savage x Fenty / Savage x Fenty Valentine’s Day Collection

Rihanna Stars In New Savage x Fenty Valentine’s Day Campaign Look Book was originally published on cassiuslife.com