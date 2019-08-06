Rihanna Is A Bantu Knot BAE At Barbados Crop Over

Rihanna was a feathery goddess at crop over on Monday. The Bad Gal showed up to Barbados’ annual Kadooment Day parade in a bright pink David Laport dress, donning bantu knots instead of one of the typical elaborate headpieces she’s worn in the past.

It might have been raining but the Bajan queen partied hard with her brother Rorrey and bestie Melissa in tow. Keep scrolling to see her crop over look

