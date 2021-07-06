Rachel Nichols Offers Weak Apology To Maria Taylor On “The Jump,” Twitter Collectively Says Nah

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

After being exposed for being a salty hater, Rachel Nichols issued an “apology” to fellow ESPN co-worker Maria Taylor which many believes fell flat.

In what might be the most-watched taping of ESPN’s NBA show The Jump, all eyes were on Rachel Nichols after she was dragged on Twitter this Fourth of July weekend after New York Times story shed light on the internal snafu at the Disney-owned sports network after a recorded conversation between Nichols and LeBron James‘ PR advisor, Adam Mendelsohn “leaked,” in which she claimed all of Maria Taylors looks were given to her as “diversity moves.”

Nichols didn’t waste any time addressing the situation. “So the first thing they teach you in journalism school is don’t be the story. And I don’t plan to break that rule today or distract from a fantastic Finals,” Nichols began. “But I also don’t want to let this moment pass without saying how much I respect, how much I value our colleagues here at ESPN. How deeply, deeply sorry I am for disappointing those I hurt, particularly Maria Taylor, and how grateful I am to be part of this outstanding team.”

Yup, that’s it.

Anyway, her co-hosts, former pro hoopers Richard Jefferson and Kendrick Perkins, were there to lend a helping hand in crafting the narrative that Nichols is no hater. Following her half-hearted apology, Perkins picked up the basketball, thanking Nichols for taking responsibility for her actions and making sure to point out that “he knows her heart” and that he always felt comfortable in her presence. Perkins took the time to shout out Maria Taylor, saying she was deserving of every opportunity that comes her way.

Richard Jefferson echoed the same sentiments with Perkins while revealing some “very difficult conversations” among the trio were had over the years. Whatever that means.

While Nichols, Perkins, and Jefferson believe her apology hit the mark, social media wasn’t feeling it at all.

Welp.

