Happy Birthday Jay-Z: Our Absolute Favorite Photos Of The Carters

Even if Jay-Z never took the job as President of Def Jam. Pretend he never became top dog at Tidal. Imagine a world where he and Beyonce were not a couple – even if all those things never happened he’d still be one of the greatest of all times based simply off his discography.

Fortunately, Hov gave us classic albums in addition to all the aforementioned achievements and so much more.

For the rappers that came after him, he raised the bar for what could be achieved as an artist. For those who inspired him, he represented the sharper, more business savvy musician: One who could juggle tour dates and studio sessions as well as boardroom meetings and corporate galas.

Today (Dec 4) Jay-Z adds another candle to the cake. In the digital space, he staged a Vevo Takeover as part of the birthday festivities.

Vevo, Jay-Z and Roc Nation gift fans on the rap icon’s 52nd birthday with the official release of his music videos for the first time across Vevo’s network. Smash hits like “Empire State of Mind,” “Run This Town,” and “Hard Knock Life” are now available in high-quality resolution on Jay-Z’s Vevo channel and via connected TV devices. To celebrate being added to the world’s largest music video platform, the network has dedicated a 24-hour block of programming on their hip-hop channel along with 1-hour programming blocks on their 90’s channel and 2000’s channel today.

The rap legend flipped his street hustle into a billion-dollar empire. Today we take a look at Jigga and The Carter Family through photos.

Check out the gallery below.

1. JAY-Z and Beyoncé OTR ll Tour

JAY-Z and Beyoncé OTR ll Tour Source:Photo by Raven B. Varona/Parkwood/PictureGrou

2. 2014 MTV Video Music Awards

2014 MTV Video Music Awards Source:Getty

3. Celebrity Sightings In New York City – June 05, 2021

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - June 05, 2021 Source:Getty

4. Milwaukee Bucks v Brooklyn Nets

Milwaukee Bucks v Brooklyn Nets Source:Getty

5. Marc Jacobs Fall 2005 Fashion Show NYC

Marc Jacobs Fall 2005 Fashion Show NYC Source:Getty

6. 2004 MTV Video Music Awards

2004 MTV Video Music Awards Source:Getty

7. Marc Jacobs Fall 2005 Fashion Show NYC

Marc Jacobs Fall 2005 Fashion Show NYC Source:Getty

8. Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash

Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash Source:Getty

9. Pre-GRAMMY Gala 2020

Pre-GRAMMY Gala 2020 Source:Getty

10. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH Source:Getty

11. “The Lion King” European Premiere – VIP Arrivals

"The Lion King" European Premiere - VIP Arrivals Source:Getty

12. Image from Beyonce’s Visual Album ‘Black is King’ on Disney+

Image from Beyonce's Visual Album 'Black is King' on Disney+ Source:Parkwood Entertainment

13. The 66th NBA All-Star Game

The 66th NBA All-Star Game Source:Getty

14. Courtside Action

Courtside Action Source:(Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

15. Beyonce, Jay-Z & Blue Ivy Carter In Hawaii

Beyonce, Jay-Z & Blue Ivy Carter In Hawaii Source:Provided by Beyonce.com

16. Beyonce, Jay Z, & Blue Ivy Carter In Hawaii

Beyonce, Jay Z, & Blue Ivy Carter In Hawaii Source:Provided by Beyonce.com

17. Beyonce, Jay Z & Blue Ivy Carter In Hawaii

Beyonce, Jay Z & Blue Ivy Carter In Hawaii Source:Provided by Beyonce.com

18. The 59th GRAMMY Awards

The 59th GRAMMY Awards Source:Getty

19. 2016 MTV Video Music Awards

2016 MTV Video Music Awards Source:Getty

20. Blue Ivy and Dad

Blue Ivy and Dad Source:Splash News and Getty

21. Celebrity Sightings In New York City – November 04, 2014

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 04, 2014 Source:Getty

22. Celebrity Sightings In New York City – December 7, 2014

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - December 7, 2014 Source:Getty

23. Celebrity Sightings In New York City – November 04, 2014

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 04, 2014 Source:Getty

24. 2014 MTV Video Music Awards

2014 MTV Video Music Awards Source:Getty

25. 2014 MTV Video Music Awards

2014 MTV Video Music Awards Source:Getty
