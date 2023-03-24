Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

It’s only fitting that Patrick Beverley, one of the most outspoken NBA players, has his own podcast.

The NBA journeyman and current Chicago Bull gets a chance to spout sports hot takes and life updates alongside his cohost Rone on his aptly titled The Pat Bev Podcast hosted on Barstool Sports Network.

On the show, Bev speaks candidly about his career and getting traded and generally tells of the ins and outs of the league. But on a recent episode, Beverly got a bit too personal when talking about his pregame rituals. Unfortunately, it’s not about a favorite pair of dirty socks or a handshake– but his sex life.

“So I don’t have sex the night before games. I wanna have fresh legs. Wifey gonna kill me, though. It’s hard, though, because you have a game every other day. So when I was in LA…” he says before trailing off because his partner doesn’t want their personal life completely spilled to the public.

The wifey in question is 28-year-old Mandana Bolourchi, an Iranian-born philanthropist, entrepreneur and model.

It wasn’t a random topic and came up when Rone told Bev about Larsa Pippen recently revealing that during her 23-year marriage to Scottie Pippen, they had sex four times a day until their divorce in 2021.

“I was married for 23 years, I’ve always had sex like four times a night,” she said during a reunion episode of The Real Housewives of Miami. “So three times a week is nothing… I had sex four times a night, every night. I never had a day off for 23 years.”

Of course, Twitter sounded off about Beverley revealing the personal tidbit.

See how social media is reacting to the news below.

Patrick Beverley Says He Doesn’t Have Sex Before Games, Twitter Screams TMI was originally published on cassiuslife.com