Every May, we take time to recognize the maternal figures in our lives. Biological mothers, grandmas, aunties, god mommies, sisters, cousins, close friends and mother figures are honored for selflessly lending their energy to others. Last year, the Coronavirus changed the way we celebrated Mother’s Day. With quarantine orders in place and businesses on hold, families were forced to honor their loved ones virtually. While the world was in a global pandemic, it encouraged us to put things into perspective and not take celebratory days like Mother’s Day for granted.
Now that we’ve transitioned into a new normal that allows for more freedom, finding meaningful ways to show you care can go a long way. While you can’t put a price tag on the gift of life and guidance, you can show how much you care by giving from the heart. Sometimes its the small, thoughtful gifts that say, “I love you, I hear you, and I appreciate you.”
If you’re shopping for a gift that shows thoughtfulness, you’ve come to the right place. In addition to the dinners, brunches, and family gatherings you may host this year, we’re here with a few gift suggestions that say, “Thank you for being you”.
Mother’s Day Gift Guide: 10 Gifts To Honor The Maternal Figure In Your Life was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. BALENCIAGA’S FLORABOTANICA PERFUMESource:Marshalls
Balenciaga’s Florabotanica Perfume is a medley of florals, mint, jasmine sambac, cedar, and amber that will joyfully tickle your nose. This fresh scent is right on time for the spring and summer seasons. It’s light, airy fragrance has a long lasting impact that’ll have mama smelling great throughout the day.
2. THE MINDFUL MOON DECKSource:Introvert N the City
The women in our lives are responsible for sharing life’s biggest gems. Now it’s time to pour back into mom’s cup but letting her know just how valued she is. The Mindful Moon Deck is a 50-card affirmation deck that gives women a high dose of self-love and grace. Pull a card each morning to set the tone for the rest of the day!
3. Wicker SatchelSource:Marshalls
Spring is here! Time to dress mom up in a cute purse to carry her new masks. This two-toned wicker design purse has dual carry handles and an adjustable detachable shoulder strap. Cute and classic, just like mama!
4. THE BEAUTY TAILORSource:The Beauty Tailor
5. HEY MAMA WINESSource:Hey Mama Wines
Help mama step her wine game up with Hey Mama Wines. The 4 pack 8.4 oz can comes packed with watermelon and strawberry flavors, and an unique blend of 60% Syrah, 38% Cab Sauv, 2% Pinot Gris. Not only is this wine vegan and gluten-free, it is only 160 calories!
6. GUCCI CAT EYE GLASSESSource:Marshalls
Timeless is the way to go when shopping for sunglasses. These Gucci shades feature logo temple detailing, gradient lenses, filter protection, and a classic appeal that guarantees years of use.
7. Sergio Hudson NEFERTITI EMBROIDERED PILLOWSource:Sergio Hudson Website
Sergio Hudson has expanded his designer palette to include the Black Hollywood Collection, a line of beautifully decorated throw pillows. Now you can adorn your living room decor with a few pillows that scream Black luxury. The 18″ silk and velvet pillow was inspired by Ancient Egypt and the glamour of the golden age of Hollywood.
8. SKIN BUTTR SAMPLE PACKSource:Skin Buttr Website
It was the mothers, grand mamas and aunties that taught us the importance of moisturizing our skin. Skin Buttr offers a deluxe package that includes 3 body scrubs and 3 body butters in flavors Ginger Lemon, Strawberry Coconut, and Coconut Vanilla. With this gift, your loved one will have hydrated, moisturized, younger looking skin!
9. CISE’S PROTECT BLACK WOMEN TOTESource:Cise Website
There has been a strong and loud call to protect Black women over recent years. Between the heightened racial climate and women fighting for equality, now is the best time to make a political statement through fashion. Cise’s Protect Black Women handbag is all about making a bold impact. You’ll definitely want to add this vegan leather luxury bag to cart.
10. The Safely Clean Freak Kit ($52)Source:Safely Website
Most mothers are very particular about the way they clean their homes. Now that COVID is here, I’m pretty sure they’ve turned it up a notch when it comes to using safe products that eliminate germs and aren’t a hazard to the environment.
Soothe your mama’s mind by gifting her the Safely Clean Freak Kit. Each kit includes a Glass Cleaner, Universal Cleaner, Everyday Laundry Detergent, Hand Soap, Hand Cream, and Hand Sanitizer. All Safely products are free of stabilizers, sulfates, parabens, phthalates, dyes, and animal byproducts.