Kanye West Wears ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt At Yeezy Fashion Show, Twitter Reacts

The artist formerly known as Kanye West has surprised his fans once again.

While at his YZY SZN 9 presentation at Paris Fashion Week, West wore a black shirt that read the phrase “White Lives Matter” on the back.

He greeted the crowd before the models walked down the runway and according to PageSix he took the time to speak about Kim Kardashian’s Paris robbery in 2016, his ongoing feud with Gap, and his old manager Scooter Braun.

“I am Ye, and everyone here knows that I am the leader,” he said at one point. “You can’t manage me.”

He was also wearing those bedazzled flip-flops we first saw last week.

West has been in Paris over the last week and made his first ever walk down a runway as a model for Balenciaga’s Summer 2023 collection.

He stepped through the mud as he opened the show rocking an all-black outfit that included a weighted security jacket with tons of compartments, leather pants and gloves, oversized boots, and a cap under a black hoodie that read “2023.”

Balenciaga Creative Director Demna Gvasalia and West have worked together in the past and recently put their minds together for a Gap collection.

As West and other models stepped through the dirt, the mud splashed onto their garments only added to Demna’s vision; to signify digging for the truth and “being down to earth.” But don’t expect the Georgian native to give too much more away about the inspiration behind the collection.

“I’ve decided to no longer explain my collections and verbalise my designs, but to express a state of mind,” Demna added in the show notes. “Fashion is a visual art and all we need is for it to be seen through someone’s eyes. Fashion in its best case scenario should not need a story to be sold to someone. You either like it or not. The set of this show is a metaphor for digging for truth and being down to earth.”

