See Jordyn Woods’ Barely There Birthday Dress & 14 More Of Her Sexiest Style Wins

Influencer Jordyn Woods has mastered the art of garnering attention and looking amazing while doing it. Whether she’s on a Hollywood runway, heating up The Gram with sexy pics from around the house or sharing vacation photos with her boo Karl Anthony-Towns, she’s always got her ish together.

Recently, Woods made headlines for her “barely-there” birthday dress. Here’s what celeb-culture site PopSugar had to say:

There are sheer dresses, and then there’s Jordyn Woods’s birthday dress in a league of its damn own. While celebrating her 24th trip around the sun over the weekend, the model and socialite wore the be-all and end-all of see-through dresses — like, we’re talkin’ Zoë Kravitz at the Met Gala levels of see-through here, people. After her original look didn’t come together in time for the party, Jordyn snagged a showstopping Area dress made entirely of draped crystals and, well, that’s about it.

Thursday (Sept. 23), is Woods’ 24th birthday. In honor of her adding another candle to the proverbial cake, let’s take a look back at a few of her sexiest style moments.

