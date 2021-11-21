Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Last night, the 2021 Soul Train Awards were taped at the Apollo Theater in Harlem and although we have to wait until November 28 to see the full show on television, we have a sneak peek of the hottest looks to hit the red carpet to hold us over in the meantime!

The annual awards show brought out some of the hottest names in Black entertainment, from Bevy Smith to Normani to Paula Patton and of course, the Lady of Soul honoree, Ashanti. Hosted by Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell for the fourth year in a row, the show is set to feature performances from Maxwell, Ashanti, Silk Sonic, Ari Lennox, and Lucky Daye. Gospel artist Fred Hammond will also take the stage while Ciara and Russell Wilson will be on hand to receive the Soul of Justice honor. Aside from the performances, the show is set to feature a star-studded set of presenters such as Jazmine Sullivan and Wendy Raquel Robinson.

While we count down the days until we can watch the full show live, let’s take a look at some of the best looks from the night.

Red Carpet Rundown: The Hottest Looks From The 2021 Soul Train Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com