Famous Members Of Omega Psi Phi

Posted February 7, 2020

Source: Creative Services / iONEDigital

Omega Psi Phi was founded on November 17, 1911 on the campus of Howard University by Edgar Amos Love, Oscar James Cooper and Frank Coleman. The name was derived from the initials of the Greek phrase Omega Psi Phi meaning, “friendship is essential to the soul.” That phrase was also selected as the motto for the fraternity.

Motto: “Friendship is Essential to the Soul”

Colors: Purple and Gold

Symbol: Lamp

Famous Members Of Omega Psi Phi  was originally published on woldcnews.com

1. Jesse Jackson

Jesse Jackson

2. Rickey Smiley

Rickey Smiley

3. Terrance J

Terrance J

4. Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan

5. Tom Joyner

Tom Joyner Source:Radio 1 Digital - Charlotte

Tom Joyner, One More Time Experience

6. Shaquille O’Neal

Shaquille O'Neal Source:Getty

FILE: Shaquille O'Neal of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on with his hands on his hips during a National Basketball Association game against the Phoenix Suns at the Great Western Forum in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Matt A. Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

