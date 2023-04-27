Meta Shuts Down “Facebook Watch,” Canceling Original Programming

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Social media giant Meta made the decision this week to officially sunset Facebook Watch, officially giving the axe to its roster of original programming.

Variety reports that with this move, Mina Lefevre, head of development and programming for the group, will leave Meta. She joined the company back in 2017 after a stint as MTV’s head of scripted development.

The latest news is a part of Meta’s broad moves to cut costs, which includes axing 10,000 jobs. Meta already laid off 11,000 employees late last year.

Facebook Watch’s originals were originally a mix of scripted and unscripted programs before leaning entirely into unscripted shows.

Now that Facebook Watch is the latest casualty of Meta’s budget cuts, we now take a look at some of the shows that piqued our interest during their short time on Facebook.

