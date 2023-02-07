Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

AMC might be putting on a masterclass in self-sabotage with the announcement of its new ticket pricing system.

On Monday afternoon, AMC revealed that its Sightline initiative would set its ticket price based on where you enjoy your movie-watching experience. It will likely lead to battles for that highly coveted middle section.

Per NPR:

Seats on the front row are considered Value Sightline seats and cost less, while seats in the middle are called Preferred Sightline seats and will cost more. The remaining parts of the theater are Standard Sightline seats and will cost the price of a standard admission ticket.

Those who are members of AMC Stubs A-List, the top tier of the company’s reward program, can select Preferred Sightline seats for no extra cost.

If you cop movie tickets after 4 pm, Sightline-prices will be applied. However, the new initiative will not apply to AMC’s $5 Discount Tuesdays.

This heada** pricing structure is already available in select markets, with AMC set to introduce it at all movie locations at the end of the year.

“Sightline at AMC more closely aligns AMC’s seat pricing approach to that of many other entertainment venues, offering experienced-based pricing and another way for moviegoers to find value at the movies,” Executive Vice President Eliot Hamlisch said.

As Expected No One Likes AMC’s New Ticket Pricing Initiative

The initiative isn’t going over well with customers and even those in Hollywood. Actor Elijah Wood, best known for his role as Frodo Baggins in The Lord of The Rings trilogy, pointed out AMC’s new system would punish lower-income movie fans.

We shall see if AMC will continue with this new pricing initiative or have an about-face after it will most likely flop. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Penske Media / Getty

The post Disaster In The Making: AMC Will Have Moviegoers Battling For Middle Seats With New Ticket Pricing System appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Disaster In The Making: AMC Will Have Moviegoers Battling For Middle Seats With New Ticket Pricing System was originally published on hiphopwired.com