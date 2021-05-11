Balling On A Budget: Cheap Meals That Taste Good & Won’t Break The Bank

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Aside from housing and transportation, Americans spend the most money on food.

According to 2019 data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average American household spends $4,643 on groceries each year. That breaks down to about $387 per month and about $12.90 per day.

The average American household is made up of 2.5 people. So, that’s about $5.16 per person each day.

How do you make that $5 stretch while balling on a budget?

Put down the top ramen. It doesn’t cost much to make a meal that tastes top dollar.

We’ve complied a list of recipes that are easy on the wallet AND the palate. Take a look below.

