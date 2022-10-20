Chance The Rapper & Doc Rivers Apparently Like The Same Porn Category

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Chance The Rapper found himself trending early Thursday morning (Oct. 20) for reasons we’re going to try to carefully report. It appears that the Chicago rapper was spotted dropping a like on a trans porn tweet and the reactions made some recall when NBA coach Doc Rivers was seen doing the same.

Before we get into this story, we’re not kink-shaming or slamming anyone for their adult video choices. Please watch whatever you want as long as it isn’t violent, harmful, or illegal is our motto. That said, Chance The Rapper is catching a lot of flack online over the like. For the record, Chano un-liked the tweets but as we all know, the Internet is forever.

We can’t really point you to what Chance The Rapper liked in the body of this text, but check out the replies in the Twitter gallery below to see what folks are chatting about. Again, kink-shaming is corny.

