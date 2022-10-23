HomeStyle & Fashion

Beyonce, Marsai Martin, and More at the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala

Majic Listen Live Banner
Majic 102.3/92.7
CLOSE

The who’s who of black Hollywood showed up and showed out at the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala hosted by Tina Knowles.  This year’s gala took place on October 22nd in Santa Monica California honorees were Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Much like the Met Gala every year, the Wearable Art Gala has a theme and this year’s theme didn’t disappoint with Harlem Nights.  From Beyonce wearing custom Gucci, to Marsai Martin in House of JMC by Julian Mendez Couture Black Hollywood, check out some of the best looks from the gala.

Beyonce, Marsai Martin, and More at the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

1. Beyonce wearing custom Gucci

Beyonce at the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala Honoring Angela Bassett And Mark Bradford

2. Tina Knowles Lawson, Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr. and Richard Lawson

Tina Knowles Lawson, Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr. and Richard Lawson Source:Getty

Tina Knowles Lawson, Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr. and Richard Lawson at the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala Honoring Angela Bassett And Mark Bradford

3. Lori Harvey wearing Ebraheema Gueye

Lori Harvey wearing Ebraheema Gueye Source:Getty

Lori Harvey  at the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala Honoring Angela Bassett And Mark Bradford

4. Angela Bassett wearing Georges Hobeika

Angela Bassett wearing Georges Hobeika Source:Getty

Angela Bassett was honored with the icon award at the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala 

5. Halle Bailey wearing Georges Hobeika and DDG

Halle Bailey wearing Georges Hobeika and DDG Source:Getty

Halle Bailey and DDG at the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala Honoring Angela Bassett And Mark Bradford

6. Marsai Martin wearing House of JMC by Julian Mendez Couture

Marsai Martin wearing House of JMC by Julian Mendez Couture Source:Getty

Marsai Martin at the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala Honoring Angela Bassett And Mark Bradford

7. Angela Rye

Angela Rye Source:Getty

Angela Rye at the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala Honoring Angela Bassett And Mark Bradford

8. Kelly Rowland wearing Monsoori and Tim Weatherspoon

Kelly Rowland wearing Monsoori and Tim Weatherspoon Source:Getty

Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon at the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala Honoring Angela Bassett And Mark Bradford

9. Chloe Bailey wearing Aje

Chloe Bailey wearing Aje Source:Getty

Chloe Bailey at the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala Honoring Angela Bassett And Mark Bradford

10. Boris Kodjoe

Boris Kodjoe Source:Getty

Boris Kodjoe at the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala Honoring Angela Bassett And Mark Bradford

11. Michelle Williams wearing Badly Mischka

Michelle Williams wearing Badly Mischka Source:Getty

Michelle Williams at the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala Honoring Angela Bassett And Mark Bradford

12. Lynn Whitfield

Lynn Whitfield Source:Getty

Lynn Whitfield at the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala Honoring Angela Bassett And Mark Bradford

13. Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson Source:Getty

Quinta Brunson at the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala Honoring Angela Bassett And Mark Bradford

14. Vivica Fox and Cookie Johnson

Vivica Fox and Cookie Johnson Source:Getty

Vivica Fox and Cookie Johnson at the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala Honoring Angela Bassett And Mark Bradford

15. Issa Rae

Issa Rae Source:Getty

Issa Rae at the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala Honoring Angela Bassett And Mark Bradford

16. Cookie Johnson and Magic Johnson

Cookie Johnson and Magic Johnson Source:Getty

Cookie Johnson and Magic Johnson at the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala Honoring Angela Bassett And Mark Bradford

17.  Corey Gamble 

 Corey Gamble  Source:Getty

 Corey Gamble at the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala Honoring Angela Bassett And Mark Bradford

18. Jurnee Smollett

Jurnee Smollett Source:Getty

Jurnee Smollett 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala Honoring Angela Bassett And Mark Bradford

19. Freda Payne

Freda Payne Source:Getty

Freda Payne at the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala Honoring Angela Bassett And Mark Bradford

20. Tyler Perry

Tyler Perry Source:Getty

 Tyler Perry at the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala Honoring Angela Bassett And Mark Bradford

Close