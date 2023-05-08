Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Looks From ‘The Little Mermaid’ Premiere

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

The world premiere for The Little Mermaid has begun and the stars have all flocked to Hollywood to attend the big blue carpet event. From the film’s big star, Halle Bailey, to actresses Tia and Tamera Mowry, and everyone in between, the best of the best showed up in their very best blue looks to celebrate the return of the underwater classic that we all know and love.

The live action remake of the film hits theaters on May 26 but until then, check out some of our favorite looks from the big, Hollywood premiere below!

