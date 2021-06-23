Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

This year’s annual Fit Father’s Celebration for Father’s Day 2021 was festive and energizing for dads, father figures, and the families in attendance to support the influential lifestyle message of Fit Father’s Foundation, “lead by example, so your child becomes the example.” With Covid-19 taking its toll physically and mentally on communities, people were excited to commune with similar minds focused on strengthening their health disposition. It was great to come together as one for an amazing cause once again. WKYS 93.9’s midday workout queen Jackie Paige was there to also provide the energy that she gives everyday on the airwaves! See photos from the 2021 event below…

8th Annual Fit Father's Celebration (Photos)