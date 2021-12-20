50 Cent Calls Himself “Top 10 Dead Or Alive” — Is He Right?

When it comes to hip-hop, every rapper in the game at some point has made the claim of being greatest of all time. However, only a few embody the skills, have achieved the accolades and also showcased the longevity to truly take on the crown.
One person that believes they fit the criteria is 50 Cent, and with over two decades in the game and millions of records sold the New York rap vet may be right — right?
Earlier today the chart-topping hip-hop mogul sent out a tweet that seemed to simultaneously announce both his dominance in the game and retirement from it. “Smile my next album might be my last,” 50 wrote with a laughing emoji next to it, going on to add, “I terrorized hip hop for 14 years,don’t believe me Nelson, the numbers will never lie but i’m nobody’s favorite Smh.” He closed out his tweet with a strong affirmation that somewhat contradicted the first part, penning, “Nah I’m Top 10 dead or alive and i’m not done.”
On top of making five hit albums, appearing in dozens of films as an actor, producing the still-ongoing Power Universe for STARZ network and holding CEO positions in various business ventures, 50 Cent definitely has the resume to fit GOAT status.
In contrast, it has been over seven years since 50 Cent dropped a solid studio album, and his 2015 bankruptcy changed the way many people saw his big baller status as a rapper. On top of that, it’s no secret that he’s been more known for engaging in public beefs (see: Madonna) than dropping bangers as of late.
As far as “greatest of all time” is concerned, does 50 Cent make it on your top 10 dead or alive list? Let us know, and see what many on social media had to say below:
1. a person can’t name NY artists without including 50 in my opinion. A person can say Jay Z but 50 is there a person can say DMX but 50 is there a person can say Nas but 50 is there. In other words mf’s can’t rid of 50 for sh*t lol.
via @11_theodore
2. Your first album was for the streets , everything else was for the suburbs
via @LsLdiddy716
3. I know a G.O.A.T when I see one
via @brian_vikki
4. He’s my personal favourite rapper. Overall, he’s top 10-15 DOA. Thank you for putting this man on the map Eminem
via @airveezy3
5. God NO!
via @RaTHeR_Un1QuE
6. MY KING @50cent YOU ARE ALWAYS TOP 10 AND NEVER STOP SPITTING YOU KNOW NOBODY IS BETTER THAN YOU SO KEEP ON DOING THE DAMN THING I LOVE YOU
via @TONIKA2015
7. Get Rich Or Die Trying Is My Favourite Album EVER…. So Yeah That Puts @50cent In My Personal Top 10 Rappers EVER !
via @ThisIsTippCity
8. Ppl really saying 50 cent is not Top 10 on hiphop list all time is insane and I can’t get over that. Been thinking about it all day
via @sirzachariasss
9. 50 Cent had traction because his beats were dope & he entered the game as one of the few rappers with genuine street credibility. To be a top 10 rapper you had to have bars & 50’s lyrics were very grade school in my opinion
via @DiverseThought
10. 50 Cent says he’s Top 10 of all-time…this mixtape is why.
via @dchambersDPM