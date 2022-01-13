Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Happy birthday to the “it girl” better known as Lori Harvey! Today, the beautiful social media influencer turns 25-years-old and if we know anything about Lori it’s that she’s already kicked off her birthday week in style!

Lori is known for turning heads when she makes appearances at events, out and about on the town, and on social media where she consistently serves face, body, and fashion reminding us why she’s that girl on a consistent basis. And when she’s not breaking the internet with her latest looks, she’s busy giving us skin goals with her SKN by LH skincare line where she prioritizes healthy and supple skin, no matter the skin type.

From her elevated fashion sense to the many times she’s given us hair envy and her newfound entrepreneurial spirit, Lori is a force to be reckoned with and she has no plans on stopping anytime soon. To celebrate the model on her special milestone birthday, let’s look back at 5 times Lori Harvey was that girl!

