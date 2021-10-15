Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

If you’ve been a day one Keyshia Cole fan, you’ve watched her hair go through an array of colors, styles and lengths that often coordinated with each different phase of her musical career.

There’s the early I Shoulda Cheated Keyshia, whose blonde and auburn locks had us running to the beauty supply store so we could collectively leave our man with two-toned (for the times) hair. Then there’s Let it Go Keyshia, who traded in her long tresses for a strawberry blonde cut that transitioned into a black Heaven Sent cut she carried into her next album A Different Me. Her orange-y brown tresses made a return for her 2010 project Calling All Hearts before she debuted an ombre black and blonde do on the cover art for her album Woman To Woman.

But her looks are just limited to her albums. Sis gave us performance and red carpet looks along the way. This coming weekend, Keyshia will face off against Ashanti in a highly anticipated Verzus battle that will take us a nostalgic trip down memory lane and we’re ready to see what style she’ll break out for the main event. In honor of her 40th birthday we’re taking a look back at her hair transformations through the years.

10 Times Keyshia Cole Was A Hair Chameleon was originally published on hellobeautiful.com