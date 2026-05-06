- Date/time: May 12
Join Tanisha Nicole for a special LIVE STREAM event – “Your Health Matters – Lung Cancer Awareness” featuring a panel of experts from the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center and Sibley Primary Care.
Watch live Tuesday, May 12th at 7pm on the Majic DC Facebook Page, Radio One DC YouTube and MyMajicDC.com.
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