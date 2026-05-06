Listen Live
Close
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

Your Health Matters – Lung Cancer Awareness

Add to Calendar

Sibley Memorial Hospital Smoking Cessation - Virtual Remote
  • Date/time: May 12

Join Tanisha Nicole for a special LIVE STREAM event – “Your Health Matters – Lung Cancer Awareness” featuring a panel of experts from the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center and Sibley Primary Care.

Watch live Tuesday, May 12th at 7pm on the Majic DC Facebook Page, Radio One DC YouTube and MyMajicDC.com.

 

More from Majic 102.3

Majic 102.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close