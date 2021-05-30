Back To Events

Wind Down Thursdays Presented by MGM National Harbor

Wind Down Thursdays Presented by MGM National Harbor
  • Date/time: June 10th, 6:30pm to 8:30pm
  • Venue: MGM National Harbor
  • Address: Outside - Potomac Plaza, 101 MGM National Ave, National Harbor, Maryland, 20745
WIND DOWN THURSDAYS

FREE Jazz and R&B Summer Concert Series

June 10th – August 26th from 6:30-8:30pm

Located at MGM National Harbor, Outside on the Potomac Plaza

  • Masks are encouraged while not actively eating or drinking.
  • Food and beverages will be made available for purchase.
  • Parking at MGM National Harbor is free. Visit MGMNationalHarbor.com to plan your visit.
  • After party for Majic listeners at Felt Bar & Lounge following the conclusion of the live event each week

ARTIST(S) AND PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:      

Common Ground Thursday June 10
Double Digit Thursday June 17
Walker Redd Thursday June 24
X-Factor Thursday July 01
Earth, Wind & Fire Thursday July 08
Nspired Sou Thursday July 15
George Jones Thursday July 22
WildFlower Thursday July 29
Phaze II Thursday August 05
TBD Thursday – August 12
Mr. Marcus Young Thursday August 19
Ivy League Thursday August 26
RAIN DATES September 2nd and 9th
Close