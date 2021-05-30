Wind Down Thursdays Presented by MGM National Harbor

- Date/time: June 10th, 6:30pm to 8:30pm
- Venue: MGM National Harbor
- Address: Outside - Potomac Plaza, 101 MGM National Ave, National Harbor, Maryland, 20745
- Web: More Info
WIND DOWN THURSDAYS
FREE Jazz and R&B Summer Concert Series
June 10th – August 26th from 6:30-8:30pm
Located at MGM National Harbor, Outside on the Potomac Plaza
- Masks are encouraged while not actively eating or drinking.
- Food and beverages will be made available for purchase.
- Parking at MGM National Harbor is free. Visit MGMNationalHarbor.com to plan your visit.
- After party for Majic listeners at Felt Bar & Lounge following the conclusion of the live event each week
ARTIST(S) AND PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:
|Common Ground
|Thursday June 10
|Double Digit
|Thursday June 17
|Walker Redd
|Thursday June 24
|X-Factor
|Thursday July 01
|Earth, Wind & Fire
|Thursday July 08
|Nspired Sou
|Thursday July 15
|George Jones
|Thursday July 22
|WildFlower
|Thursday July 29
|Phaze II
|Thursday August 05
|TBD
|Thursday – August 12
|Mr. Marcus Young
|Thursday August 19
|Ivy League
|Thursday August 26
|RAIN DATES
|September 2nd and 9th
Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: