Wells Fargo Presents The 17th Annual Spirit of Praise

- Date/time: Oct 11, 5:00pm to 10:00pm
- Venue: Reid Temple AME Church
- Address: Glenn Dale, MD
- Web: https://bit.ly/46whq0c
Get Ready for the Ultimate Gospel Experience!
The Wells Fargo 17th Annual Spirit of Praise returns Saturday, October 11 at Reid Temple AME Church in Glenn Dale! Witness powerhouse performances from gospel legend Yolanda Adams, plus electrifying shows from JJ Hairston, Lisa Page Brooks, and Vashawn Mitchell. And that’s just the beginning—more incredible artists will be announced!
This is the DMV’s most anticipated gospel celebration of the year. Don’t miss your chance to experience worship, music, and community like never before.
