Listen Live
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

Wells Fargo Presents The 17th Annual Spirit of Praise

Add to Calendar
Spirit of Praise 2025 Artist Update
  • Date/time: Oct 11, 5:00pm to 10:00pm
  • Venue: Reid Temple AME Church
  • Address: Glenn Dale, MD
  • Web: https://bit.ly/46whq0c

Get Ready for the Ultimate Gospel Experience!

The Wells Fargo 17th Annual Spirit of Praise returns Saturday, October 11 at Reid Temple AME Church in Glenn Dale! Witness powerhouse performances from gospel legend Yolanda Adams, plus electrifying shows from JJ Hairston, Lisa Page Brooks, and Vashawn Mitchell. And that’s just the beginning—more incredible artists will be announced!
This is the DMV’s most anticipated gospel celebration of the year. Don’t miss your chance to experience worship, music, and community like never before.

More from Majic 102.3 – 92.7
Trending
Entertainment

Ciara Shares Insights on “CICI,” Motherhood, & Manifestation

12 Items
Entertainment

Where’s Felon 47 ?: Social Media Thinks Something Is Afoot With Donald Trump Following His Unexplained Absence

Pop Culture

Black Women Are the Headline At This Year’s US Open

Entertainment

What is Shrekking?: Gen Z Newest Trend That’s Gone Viral

Rickey Smiley Headshot
Entertainment

Majic 102.3/92.7 Welcomes Rickey Smiley to the DMV and Unveils New Weekday Lineup Beginning July 21

Love and R&B White Blackground
Entertainment

Love And R&B

ReLiving Single Interview Thumbnail
46:48
Entertainment

Reliving the Magic of ‘Living Single’: A New Podcast for Fans

Entertainment

Mopreme Shakur Criticizes Drake Over Tupac Chain, “Think About Your Moves”

Majic 102.3 - 92.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close